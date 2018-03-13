Southwest VA Ballet Creating New Children’s Musical

SVB is creating a new 45-minute children’s ballet based on the picture book by local Roanoke (VA) author, Claudia Moore, which was published in 2016 by Green Girl Publishing. The choreography of this original ballet will be led by SVB Artistic Director, Pedro Szalay.

Developing Hello Trolley into a full-length ballet will allow children (those collaborating, performing, and participating in the creative process as well as those viewing the work) to experience literature in a new manner. Translating the picture book to a dance piece with music offers a unique appreciation for the performing arts.

It will be accompanied by a new score and have new props, sets, and costumes. In addition to “Trolley”, SVB will perform “Flower Festival” and “Under the Tent”. All of the dances will be accompanied by the Roanoke Youth Symphony, who will be joining SVBs for this performance.

“Hello Trolley” will have three performances at the Jefferson Center in downtown Roanoke.(540 Luck Ave, Roanoke); Friday, April 13 school show at 10:30 AM; and two public performances, Saturday, April 14 at 2pm and 7pm.

The goal of this program is to create a new ballet that will become part of the SVB repertoire. The structure of the ballet will allow it to be performed in multiple venues including the Jefferson Center, public schools, and the Elmwood Park Amphitheater. This will allow the ballet to have significant outreach potential as it can be easily designed, transported, and performed in a variety of locations for different targeted populations.