Eight Roanoke City Attractions Announce Joint Pass

For the first time, eight arts and cultural attractions in the City of Roanoke are offering a discounted joint pass called the “Star City Pass.” It will essentially be similar to a membership to all participating attractions. The pass will only be available through the McDonald’s Center in the Square Box Office and will be promoted primarily by Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge to visitors. The attractions include:

Kids Square Children’s Museum

Harrison Museum of African American Culture

History Museum of Western Virginia including the O. Winston Link Museum

Mill Mountain Zoo

Pinball Museum

Science Museum of Western Virginia

Taubman Museum of Art

Virginia Museum of Transportation

The pass allows for one visit to each attraction and offers a 31% discount versus individual ticket prices. Adult and Youth passes are available and valid through August 31, 2018. Susan Jennings, City of Roanoke Arts and Culture Coordinator, facilitated the development of the Star City Pass. She stated, “One of the goals from the City of Roanoke’s Arts and Cultural Plan was to creatively market our arts and cultural attractions. It is truly inspiring to see these eight attractions come together and offer the first official joint attractions pass.”

According to Landon Howard, President of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge “The Star City Pass is a unique package opportunity to showcase Roanoke and the region. The ability to explore these attractions at a discounted rate will potentially lure visitors to the region and encourage them to stay longer.”

Additional Information regarding the Star City Pass is available online. www.visitvbr.com/things-to-do/attractions/star-city-pass/