Honey Dewdrops Bring Original Blend of Folk / Roots Music to Spot on Kirk

The Honey Dewdrops bring their original blend of folk and roots music to Roanoke on Sunday April 7th at 7:30pm.

Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish share more than most couples. As the Honey Dewdrops, they share stages from venues to festivals across North America, stretches of rolling, infinite roadway, and a lot of songs; they share one mic and a hunger to pay attention to what endures. The thirst to explore and document is evident in their 2012 release Silver Lining, a Top-Ten record on national Folk and Americana stations.

With tight harmonies and a musical ensemble that includes clawhammer banjo, mandolin and guitars, the effect is to leave listeners with only what matters: the heart of the song and clarity over ornamentation.

After spending the better part of 2013 and 2014 living on the road, Laura and Kagey now call Baltimore, MD home and it’s where they wrote and recorded their fourth full-length album, Tangled Country, released Spring 2015. The set of songs is raw and engaging, with characters and images from kindred people and places. And like their stage performance, these new songs rock and reel, and then they console you when you come back down.

Concert tickets are $12adv / $15 doors. Ticket information is available through The Spot on Kirk: www.thespotonkirk.org/event/the-honey-dewdrops/ or call 540-685-2995