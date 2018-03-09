Roanoke Makes TOP 25 Destination List on Expedia

Roanoke in Virginia’s Blue Ridge has earned a top spot on another popular travel website of best places to visit. The most recent recognition is part of a survey conducted by Expedia, an online travel booking website, which asked 1,000 respondents to list their favorite small and medium towns to visit in the United States.

The results were released in an article on the Expedia viewfinder travel blog titled “Americans pick their favorite destinations.” Our vibrant city in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains is No. 11 on the list. The author points out unique experiences in Virginia’s Blue Ridge like wine tasting at Valhalla Vineyards, mead tasting at The Hive, and a visit to the iconic Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain.

The following is an excerpt from the section featuring Roanoke: “When you close your eyes and imagine a rustic getaway tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke is the kind of destination you may picture. Surrounded by the hazy blue rolling mountains on the horizon, the Virginia city is steeped in history, natural attractions, and allure galore.”

Other well-known travel destinations like Lake Tahoe, CA, Aspen, CO, Chattanooga, TN, and Key West, FL were listed as well. Click here to see the complete list on Expedia.

It’s more outstanding coverage for the Roanoke Valley in Virginia’s Blue Ridge, which was also recently named one of the best affordable places to live by Livability, one of America’s best small cities to visit by Trip Advisor, one of America’s best scenic places to retire by Forbes, and one of the top destinations in the United States to visit in 2018 by AARP.