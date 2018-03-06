New Fallon Park Elementary School Begins to Take Shape

The new Fallon Park Elementary School is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2020, with the first of three phases set to open at the end of this year. It will be wrapped around the current 44 year old building, so none of the students will be disrupted during the build. Student population at the southeast Roanoke school has grown, so several modular classrooms are used now.

The new 21 million dollar Fallon Park school will retain only the gym and the cafeteria from the current facility, although the latter will be turned into an art room. The rest will be torn down. Site preparation is already underway and a groundbreaking was held recently with school superintendent Dr. Rita Bishop and City Council officials on hand.

Principal Nikki Mitchem says the staff is “excited for new classrooms and updated technology. It’s going to [enhance] the construction that’s currently going on. “It’s a space issue – we continue to grow a little bit more each year.” Several community meetings with southeast residents and parents provided input on what features in the new school might be worth considering.

Bishop told a story of visiting one of the modular classrooms – when the heel of her shoe went right through the plywood floor and got stuck. She is ready for the upgrade and getting rid of the modular. “I can’t tell you how excited I am. I am especially excited about having a new school for our students. This has been a wonderful project.”

Safety and the types of technology needed for classrooms were at the top of the list said Mitchem, who has been the principal for 2 years and was the assistant principal before that for one year. “I’m very excited,” said Mitchem about the new school. Phase One is actually due for completion by December 5.

Gene Marrano