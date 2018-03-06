City Council Race Moves Toward May 1 Election

Three Democrats – Joe Cobb, Djuna Osborne and Robert Jeffrey Jr. – are running as a ticket; two incumbents (Ray Ferris, Bill Bestpitch) are independents – as are first time contenders Shawn Hunter and Grover Price. All are vying for three open seats on May 1 in the race for Roanoke City Council. Incumbent Dave Trinkle is not running for a fourth term.

After being cleared on a computer harassment charge last month Hunter, who said “justice was served,” was ready to move forward with a platform focused on making northwest Roanoke and the city “a better place to live. I stand for truth.” Hunter did say he learned his lesson about sending lurid photos by phone – lest they be sent to the wrong person as he was charged with.

Shortly after the court date in mid-February he held an event at the Peacemakers headquarters in northwest Roanoke – the citizen’s organization he created – to announce a platform for his City Council run. It’s focused on making the city safer, creating more jobs and lifting people up. While he runs for City Council others will help take the reins for the Peacemakers. “It works. If the community comes together and embraces the Peacemakers concept we can stop this senseless violence,” he declares.

While Hunter and Price focus on change, especially in northwest Roanoke, Ferris and Bestpitch are espousing more of a stay the course message, claiming the city is on the right track. The Democrats – Osborne, Cobb and Jeffreyn say ( like all of the candidates really) they want to ensure that more Roanokers share in the city’s progress, and that the downtown boom is extended out to surrounding neighborhoods.

Gene Marrano