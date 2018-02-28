Virginia Tourism Awards 21 Local Music Festivals with Funds to Stimulate Economic Growth

Music is an important driver of tourism in Virginia and an important part of Virginia culture. The Commonwealth hosts a variety of music events and festivals year-round, providing music lovers across the state with hundreds of performances a year by local and world-famous musicians.

Tourism is an instant revenue generator for Virginia. In 2016, tourism generated $24 billion in revenue, supported 230,000 jobs and provided $1.7 billion in state and local taxes for the Commonwealth. Dollars invested in tourism are proven to provide a seven to one return in tax revenue for Virginia, and grant awards provide a stimulus to localities seeking to increase tourism visitation and revenue.

