Virginia Tourism Awards 21 Local Music Festivals with Funds to Stimulate Economic Growth

The Seldom Scene perform at Line Kiln Theater in Lexington.

Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) has awarded sponsorships to 21 Virginia music festivals for total funds of $201,550 as part of its 2018 Music Festival Sponsorship Program.

The 21 music festivals that received awards reported 205,000 in attendance and an estimated $34 million in economic impact to communities across the Commonwealth in 2017.

The VTC Music Festival Sponsorship Program is a funding source to help promote the growth of Virginia music festivals and to increase visitation to local communities, while also building Virginia’s reputation as a music destination. The grants are expected to assist in greater attendance numbers and economic impact.

Details on the grant awards are below:

Festival
Dates
Lead Organization
Old Mill Concert Series
May 4 – Nov. 2, 2018
Damascus Inn, Inc.
dba Damascus Old Mill
Lime Kiln Theater Summer Concert Series
May 4 -Sept. 22, 2018
Lime Kiln Arts, Inc.
 dba Lime Kiln Theater
Roots of American Music Concert Series at the Blue Ridge Music Center
Saturdays – May through September, 2018
Blue Ridge Music Center
Dr. Ralph Stanley’s Hills of Home Festival
May 24-26, 2018
Stanley Mountain Music Heritage Fund LLC
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival
May 24-27, 2018
Rooster Walk, Inc.
Bluegrass & BBQ Festival
May 25-27, 2018
Festival Farm Productions
Supernova International Ska Festival
May 25-28, 2018
Social Music LLC
HoustonFest June 8-9, 2018 Galax Volunteer Fire Dept.
Mountains of Music Homecoming June 8-16, 2018 The Crooked Road
Funhouse Fest June 22-23, 2018 Virginia Arts Festival
Red Wings Roots Music Festival July 13-15, 2018 Black Bear Productions, LLC
Shenandoah Valley Music Festival July 20-Sept. 2, 2018 Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, Inc.
FloydFest July 25-29, 2018 Across-the-Way Productions, Inc./Blue Cow Arts
Carter Family Memorial Festival Aug. 3-4, 2018 Carter Family Memorial Center, Inc.
Staunton Music Festival Aug. 10-19, 2018 Tamworth Music Festival;
dba Staunton Music Festival
LOCKN’ Aug. 23-26, 2018 LOCKN’, LLC
Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival Aug. 24-25, 2018 Norfolk Festevents. LTD.
Appaloosa Roots Music Festival Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2018 Appaloosa Blue Ridge Arts Foundation
Bluegrass by the Bay Sept. 12-15, 2018 Thousand Trails Bluegrass by the Bay, Inc.
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
 Sept. 21-23, 2018 Birthplace of County Music
The Festy Experience
Oct. 5-7, 2018
 The Festy Experience

 

Music is an important driver of tourism in Virginia and an important part of Virginia culture. The Commonwealth hosts a variety of music events and festivals year-round, providing music lovers across the state with hundreds of performances a year by local and world-famous musicians.

Tourism is an instant revenue generator for Virginia. In 2016, tourism generated $24 billion in revenue, supported 230,000 jobs and provided $1.7 billion in state and local taxes for the Commonwealth. Dollars invested in tourism are proven to provide a seven to one return in tax revenue for Virginia, and grant awards provide a stimulus to localities seeking to increase tourism visitation and revenue.

For more information on the VTC Music Festival Sponsorship Program grants, please visit vatc.org/grants.  For more information on music in Virginia, please visit virginia.org/music.