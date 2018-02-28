Virginia Tourism Awards 21 Local Music Festivals with Funds to Stimulate Economic Growth

Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) has awarded sponsorships to 21 Virginia music festivals for total funds of $201,550 as part of its 2018 Music Festival Sponsorship Program.
The 21 music festivals that received awards reported 205,000 in attendance and an estimated $34 million in economic impact to communities across the Commonwealth in 2017.
Details on the grant awards are below:
|
Festival
|
Dates
|
Lead Organization
|
Old Mill Concert Series
|
May 4 – Nov. 2, 2018
|
Damascus Inn, Inc.
dba Damascus Old Mill
|
Lime Kiln Theater Summer Concert Series
|
May 4 -Sept. 22, 2018
|
Lime Kiln Arts, Inc.
dba Lime Kiln Theater
|
Roots of American Music Concert Series at the Blue Ridge Music Center
|
Saturdays – May through September, 2018
|
Blue Ridge Music Center
|
Dr. Ralph Stanley’s Hills of Home Festival
|
May 24-26, 2018
|
Stanley Mountain Music Heritage Fund LLC
|
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival
|
May 24-27, 2018
|
Rooster Walk, Inc.
|
Bluegrass & BBQ Festival
|
May 25-27, 2018
|
Festival Farm Productions
|
Supernova International Ska Festival
|
May 25-28, 2018
|
Social Music LLC
|HoustonFest
|June 8-9, 2018
|Galax Volunteer Fire Dept.
|Mountains of Music Homecoming
|June 8-16, 2018
|The Crooked Road
|Funhouse Fest
|June 22-23, 2018
|Virginia Arts Festival
|Red Wings Roots Music Festival
|July 13-15, 2018
|Black Bear Productions, LLC
|Shenandoah Valley Music Festival
|July 20-Sept. 2, 2018
|Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, Inc.
|FloydFest
|July 25-29, 2018
|Across-the-Way Productions, Inc./Blue Cow Arts
|Carter Family Memorial Festival
|Aug. 3-4, 2018
|Carter Family Memorial Center, Inc.
|Staunton Music Festival
|Aug. 10-19, 2018
|Tamworth Music Festival;
dba Staunton Music Festival
|LOCKN’
|Aug. 23-26, 2018
|LOCKN’, LLC
|Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival
|Aug. 24-25, 2018
|Norfolk Festevents. LTD.
|Appaloosa Roots Music Festival
|Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2018
|Appaloosa Blue Ridge Arts Foundation
|Bluegrass by the Bay
|Sept. 12-15, 2018
|Thousand Trails Bluegrass by the Bay, Inc.
|
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
|Sept. 21-23, 2018
|Birthplace of County Music
|
The Festy Experience
|
Oct. 5-7, 2018
|The Festy Experience
Tourism is an instant revenue generator for Virginia. In 2016, tourism generated $24 billion in revenue, supported 230,000 jobs and provided $1.7 billion in state and local taxes for the Commonwealth. Dollars invested in tourism are proven to provide a seven to one return in tax revenue for Virginia, and grant awards provide a stimulus to localities seeking to increase tourism visitation and revenue.
For more information on the VTC Music Festival Sponsorship Program grants, please visit vatc.org/grants. For more information on music in Virginia, please visit virginia.org/music.