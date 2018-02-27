Roanoke Regional SBDC March Class Offerings

Roanoke Business Smart Start

March 13th | 4 – 7 PM | 210 S. Jefferson Street | Roanoke, VA

Business Smart Start is an introduction to owning your own business. Topics covered include deciding on a legal entity structure, basic accounting and tax issues, steps you need to take for permits and licensing, steps to writing a business plan and basics of marketing and market research.

Register: https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=130370043

Google: Make Your Website Work For You

March 20th | 12 – 1 PM | 210 S. Jefferson Street | Roanoke, VA

Learn how to make sure your website is truly working for you. From what a website should be used for, to what pages you need, CTAs you should have, SEO, and UX (user experience). Bring your lunch and join us for this free presentation from Google.

Register: https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=130370049