Marketing and Advertising Agency Expands Office Space / Launches New Website

B2C Enterprises has doubled their space on Kirk Avenue SW in downtown Roanoke. The full-service marketing and advertising agency recently expanded their offices at 18A Kirk Avenue SW into the space next door at 20 Kirk Avenue SW. In 2017, B2C grew to ten Roanoke-based employees and was looking for an opportunity to expand.

“We’ve added a number of account managers and grew our creative team and web services department,” said Bruce C. Bryan, President of B2C Enterprises. “It was obvious we needed additional room for all the new employees and the timing worked out well for us to increase our office space.”

The recent expansion also brought the firm one door closer to The Spot on Kirk, a non-profit music venue. B2C Enterprises has been on Kirk Avenue since 2009 and works closely with The Spot on Kirk’s Board of Directors to provide marketing services to the music venue.

“We’re really glad it worked out for us to stay here on Kirk Avenue,” said Bryan. “With restaurants like Lucky and Fortunato and artistic spaces like Brett Winter Lemon Photography and The Spot, we feel like this is truly a part of downtown Roanoke that drives creativity and lends itself to even more positive vibes for our community.”

In addition to the new office space, B2C Enterprises recently launched a brand new version of their website. To see the new website, learn more about B2C, and browse the services they provide, visit www.b2centerprises.com.