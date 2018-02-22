2018 Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Guide Unveiled

Members of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) caught the first glimpse of the 2018 Newcomer and Visitor Guide at the February Business After Hours. The unveiling took place at the Mexican Viejo restaurant in Bridgewater Plaza with more than 150 in attendance.

A year of planning is vital to providing the Smith Mountain Lake region with a comprehensive annual residential, visitor and relocation guide. This year’s theme embraced a casual lifestyle in a relaxed atmosphere, as shown on the cover with a photo by Jolly Jen Photography.

While packed with every detail one seeks on the lake region, including a map and directory of chamber businesses, the guide has kept articles short and photography enjoyable to view. The cover has a soft glimmer to enhance an informal dinner gathering of friends at a lakeside location. It’s a friendly scene that anyone can place themselves in.

The online guide comes with many features such as page turns, search fields, videos, direct links to advertiser and sponsor websites. Throughout the year, the Official SML Guide will be distributed locally, regionally, statewide and mailed across the U.S. by request from people interested in Smith Mountain Lake. Those seeking immediate details can view an electronic version of the guide online at www.visitsmithmountainlake.com.