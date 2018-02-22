2018 After Prom Grand Finale Grand Prize Car Reveal Goes SWVA Wide

The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC) sponsors the After Prom Grand Finale (APGF) as an extra incentive for students to attend and stay until the end of their school’s after-prom party.

In the past 29 years, NONE of the participating schools have experienced the tragedy of a drunk-driving accident on the night of their prom.

Last year, 4,833 students from 36 high schools across Southwest Virginia stayed until the end of their school’s after-prom party. That is 4,833 youth who made it home safely to their families after one of the biggest nights of their young lives.

This year’s 30th anniversary of the After Prom Grand Finale will be RAYSAC’s largest and most elaborate event to date. It will take place June 3, 2018, at Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke, with approximately 240 high school students and their families expected to attend.

One lucky high school Junior or Senior will win a brand new 2018 Subaru Impreza donated by First Team Auto. Many others will win valuable door prizes. The After Prom Grand Finale will also include a pet adoption event, outdoor recreation organizations, food trucks and local entertainment. RAYSAC wants this year’s APGF and the ample outdoor space at Elmwood Park to showcase Roanoke as the outdoor destination it is and encourage our participants to engage in healthy drug-free activities.

RAYSAC is revealing the 2018 grand prize car on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 1:30 pm at First Team Subaru in Roanoke. The K92 Mornin’ Thang will be present to reveal the car and will be emceeing the After Prom Grand Finale event in June.

For more information about the After Prom Grand Finale, visit the event page on our website at http://raysac.org/event/after-prom-grand-finale/ and contact RAYSAC Director, Tracey Coltrain at tcoltrain@brbh.org or 540-982-1427.