Waldron “Fringe Series” Presents Constellations Spellbinding Journey Between Man and Woman

2017 was Mill Mountain Theatre’s inaugural year of the ‘Waldron Fringe Series’ . The series provides an opportunity to produce a collection of groundbreaking contemporary works in the equity theatre’s more intimate space: the Waldron Stage.

The upcoming production of Nick Payne’s 2015 award-winning play: Constellations will be running Feb 22 – Mar 11 with an all star cast and creative team. Come see the show the New Yorker called “A singular astonishment.” Husband and wife duo Jay Briggs (Director) and Amanda Sox (Marianne) return to Mill Mountain Theatre with fellow South Carolina actor Thomas Azar (Roland).

Constellations is a spellbinding journey about a simple encounter between a man and a woman that quickly defies the usual boundaries of a relationship, and ends by asking audiences to ponder the differences between choice and destiny.

Watch Marianne and Roland’s relationship play out in an infinite number of ways. They meet and go for a drink, or maybe they don’t. Maybe they get married, or maybe their time together will be tragically short. Part science and part romance, this sophisticated love story has been a smash hit across the country and around the world.

Never worry about a show selling out again with your Waldron Fringe Series Subscription, for just $50 you can reserve a seat at all three Waldron productions.

Learn more about ways to save on tickets here: http://millmountain.org/tickets/subscriptions/