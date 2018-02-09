Foundation for Roanoke Valley Continues to Support Programs for the Elderly

Nonprofit organizations that provide services to the elderly received close to $250,000 in grants awarded by Foundation for Roanoke Valley. As part of the Foundation’s Special Interest Grants process, nonprofit organizations were given the opportunity to apply to the Foundation’s Mary Louise Home Fund and Marion S. and Willie Z. Camp Fund for Eldercare, both which support services to the elderly.

“We continue to see an increasing need for services to the elderly population. The Foundation is thrilled to be in a position to award such large impact grants in an attempt to meet the need,” says Michelle Eberly, FRV Program Officer.

The following organizations are recipients:

Botetourt Resource Center received $20,000 to support its services to older adults. The Center offers services such as recreation, fuel assistance, co-prescription, home repair, basic needs as well as information assistance, referral to human resources, and advocacy to help balance the needs of older adults who struggle economically and socially on fixed incomes.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley received $48,730 to expand its Personal Affairs Management Program. This program provides representative payee services to its clients with the goal of protecting older adults and other indigent persons from financial exploitation; guaranteeing safe and stable housing, food, and other basic needs; and address emotional and social health and overall well-being of its clients.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys received $25,000 for its Supportive Services for Seniors Seeking Employment program. Through this program, older workers participate in training assignments with host agencies throughout the Roanoke Valley to learn soft skills and occupational skills to prepare them for employment.

Local Office on Aging received $65,000 to provide support for two of its programs: Assisted Transportation and Homemaker programs. With assisted transportation, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) not only assists clients from their house into the vehicle, but also accompany clients to their doctors’ appointments. The Homemaker program provides home services to the elderly clients such as dusting, mopping, laundry and many other household chores. Both these services allow for older adults to remain safely in their home.

New Vision was awarded $26,000 to provide equipment and training in the use of voice-activated virtual assistants. This equipment, used by its elderly clients, can report weather, read audiobooks, play music, communicate with caregivers, and more.

Renovation Alliance was awarded a $65,000 for its Home Repairs for Older Adults program. This organization provides free-critical home repairs to low-income homeowners to ensure a warm, safe, dry, accessible, energy efficient, and healthy home. Currently, there are close to 100 older adults on its waiting list. This grant will be used to decrease that waiting list.

Foundation for Roanoke Valley has served the Roanoke Valley for more than 29 years and currently administers 328 named endowment funds established by individuals and families on behalf of the community. For more information about Foundation for RoanokeValley, visit www.foundationforroanokevalley.org.