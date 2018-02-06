The Glazy Days of Winter

Roanoke Star contributing photographer Mark Morrow captured this nice “reflection of the season” as the roads began to re-glaze with draining moisture on Avenel Avenue in Southwest Roanoke City.

Old Man Winter set in early upon the valley and hasn’t loosened his grip much giving the Valley an AVERAGE temperature of only 34 degrees for January with a low of 3 degrees on January 7th.

To make matters worse Punxsutawney Phil scurried out of his little marmot hole and saw his own shadow on February 2nd. Better bundle up!