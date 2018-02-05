Roanoke County Receives High Marks from Its Citizens According to Survey

In December Roanoke College’s Institute for Policy and Opinion Research conducted a citizen’s telephone survey on behalf of Roanoke County. More than 600 Roanoke County citizens responded to the survey.

The effort was part of the County’s ongoing strategic planning process and provided feedback regarding citizens’ satisfaction with the quality of services offered and gauged their opinions of quality of life issues within the County. Results of the survey were presented by staff to the Board of Supervisors at their annual board retreat in January.

The overall view of Roanoke County was positive toward the quality of life, education and public safety. The majority of citizens felt that the County provides an appropriate level of services and that they are a good value for taxes paid. Also positive were citizens’ feelings that the County is well?managed and keeps them informed about services, events and issues.

Citizens placed importance on issues such as the need to attract businesses and retain jobs, as well as more investment in infrastructure projects. Improvements to transportation and roads also topped the list.

The County contracted with Roanoke College to conduct a telephone survey in 2015. Those survey results were used to develop the County’s first Community Strategic Plan. The 2017 survey results show similarities to the previous survey and reinforce the initiatives outlined in the Community Strategic Plan.

The complete 2017 Citizen Survey results can be found online www.roanokecountyva.gov/cspsurvey.