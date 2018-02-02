Roanoke County, City to Partner in New Planning Study

Roanoke County is beginning work on two new planning studies focused on commercial corridors in the Hollins and Oak Grove areas. Much like the 419 Town Center project, the purpose of the new planning studies is to reimagine what the areas might look like in the future. For the Oak Grove Center Study, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke are partnering to develop plans to enhance the area for residents, visitors and employees.

Included in the planning effort are strategies to improve access to parks, shops, restaurants, and amenities, as well as to enhance business development opportunities. The study area covers 173 acres and more than 80 commercial and residential properties, including Keagy Village and Oak Grove Plaza in the County, and Southwest Plaza in the City.

The Hollins Center Study will focus on plans for a connected, mixed-use center in the heart of the Hollins community. The study area encompasses 465 acres stretching from portions of Williamson Road, Peters Creek Road and Plantation Road up to Interstate 81 and is comprised of more than 270 commercial and residential properties. The Hollins Magisterial District has the highest population density in Roanoke County.

Citizens are asked to share their ideas to shape the future of these communities. Community meetings will be held on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings in March. Citizens are also invited to participate in online surveys for each study beginning Feb. 1. Links for both studies can be found at www.roanokecountyva.gov/reimagine.

It is anticipated that the studies will take 12 months to complete, after which, design standards, transportation improvements and development concepts will be incorporated into planning and redevelopment strategies.