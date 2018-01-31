Virginia Western Chef Joins Elite Company With Latest Certification

Virginia Western Community College announces that John Schopp, a faculty member in the Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program, was recently awarded the Certified Culinary Educator (CCE) certification by the American Culinary Federation (ACF). Now in addition to the CCE, Schopp has the rare distinction of having acquired the Certified Executive Chef (CEC), the Certified Executive Pastry Chef (CEPC) and the Certified Culinary Administrator (CCA).

“I am truly honored to be awarded the CCE,” Schopp said. “The level of education and training that I have earned through the ACF will allow me to help more students follow their passion for cooking to build a strong career in the Roanoke Region.”

The ACF has just over 15,000 members worldwide and 5,200 of those chefs carry at least one certification, with another 5,000 certified chefs that are non-ACF members. Of the 10,200 ACF certified chefs, Schopp is one of only five carry the CCE, CEC, CEPC and the CCA.

The CCE certification is designed to identify advanced-degree culinary chef professionals, with industry experience and inform the public of individuals who have demonstrated a standard of culinary competence and expertise through education, experience, knowledge and skills consistent with the postsecondary culinary educator level.

The CEC affirms a chef’s leadership and ability to excel in managing and motivating employees. A CEC is a skilled, professional chef who manages the kitchen and has demonstrated the knowledge necessary to ensure a safe and pleasurable dining experience by preparing food that is delicious, nutritious and safe to eat. The ACF CEC follows proven business practices ensuring a financially successful operation.

A CEPC is a pastry chef who is a department head, usually responsible to the executive chef of a food operation or to the management of a pastry specialty firm. A CEPC has supervisory responsibility as well as administrative duties.

A CCA is an executive-level chef who is responsible for the administrative functions of running a professional foodservice operation. This culinary professional must demonstrate proficiency in culinary knowledge, human resources, operational management and business planning skills.

