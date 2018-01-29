February Brings Variety of Speakers, Exhibits, Performances and Public Activities to Roanoke College

All events are free and open to the public unless noted otherwise.

February Coffee Shop Talk

Thursday, February 1, 8:00 p.m., Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea, Salem

Roanoke College Coffee Shop Talks provide a relaxed forum for discussion and inquiry on a wide range of topics. Each one-hour talk includes a short presentation followed by questions and discussion.

For February’s talk, assistant professors of politcal science Dr. Justin Garrison and Dr. Jonathan Snow present “Does America Have a Foreign Policy?”

Teaching the Teaspoon: Literacy Lessons from an Appalachian Mill: Dr. Emma Howes ’05

Thursday, February 1, 7:30 p.m., Colket Center, Pickle Lounge

Emma Howes ’05 is Assistant Professor of English at Coastal Carolina University. Her research on working women’s literacy in the American South crosses the disciplinary lines among Literature, Sociology, and History.

Off Broadway, On Campus

Friday, February 2, 7:00 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center

The Roanoke College Choir and Oriana Singers present this year’s musical revue: an evening of hits from the world of pop and Broadway.

Animals in the Humanities: Paws and Prints

Wednesday, February 7, 5:30-8:00 p.m., Smoyer Gallery, Olin Hall

Paws and Prints is part of the 2018 Darwin Days Celebration – one that is celebrating animals, specifically dogs! Since the relationship between humans and man’s best friend is one that was cultured, we are celebrating this relationship by showcasing dog artwork.

Several of our artists are local dogs up for adoption! Bring your pet or adopt a new furry friend to make your own doggie art (a great keepsake or gift). All donations support local animal rescue groups. PET FRIENDLY!

Engaging Masterpieces: Chopin’s ‘Last’ Style

Sunday, February 18, 4:00 p.m., Olin Recital Hall

Roanoke College music professor Dr. Gordon Marsh offers a lecture-recital focused on Fryderyk Chopin’s final creative period. Program features the Barcarolle, Polonaise-fantasie, and selections from the composer’s late-period mazurkas, nocturnes, and waltzes.

Math and Science Exploration Day for High School Seniors

Sunday, February 18, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

High school seniors are welcome to visit Roanoke College and explore athletic training, biology, biochemistry, chemistry, computer science, environmental studies, health and human performance, mathematics and physics for a day.

They will have the opportunity to meet with faculty, see our academic facilities and hear from students about their experiences as a major in the mathematics and science fields.

Optional earlier tours and a student research expo start at 1:30.

Another admission session and tour will take place on February 19 at 10 a.m.

The fall of Robert Mugabe: Will this translate to a new social, economic and political dispensation in Zimbabwe? With Terry Mutsvanga of Zimbabwe

Tuesday, February 20, 7:00 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center

After 37 years as president, Robert Mugabe’s departure leaves Zimbabwe with the opportunity to create a truly democratic society that could translate into a multitude of changes. Mugabe’s resignation gives Zimbabwe the hope for social, economic, and political advances not seen in three decades, and, in the end, the hope for a new civil society based on the rule of law rather than the rule of one man.

Terry Mutsvanga is a multi-award-winning human rights defender and documentary filmmaker, an experienced journalist, and an environmental advocate residing in Zimbabwe.

Theatre Roanoke College Winter Production “The Shape of Things” by Neil LaBute

February 21 – 24, 7:30 p.m., Olin Hall Theater

Tickets $7 Adults/$5 Senior Citizens and Non-RC Students, Free to RC community

Contact Olin Box Office at 540-375-2333, Monday – Friday, 1 – 4 p.m. and one-hour before the event or order online at: www.roanoke.edu/events.

How far would you go for love? For art? What price would you be willing to pay? Neil LaBute’s The Shape of Things will challenge your ideas about art and love and continue “his fascination with the power games men and women play.” –New York Post

Neil LaBute is the critically acclaimed writer-director of many works for stage and screen including Autobahn, In the Company of Men, and The Mercy Seat.

The play contains adult themes and language and is suitable for age 16 and up.

Daryl Davis, Klan-Destine Relationships: a Black Race relations expert journeys into the KKK

Thursday, February 22, 7:00 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center

Author of Klan-Destine Relationships and Accidental Courtesy, Daryl Davis, is not white. He is not even light-skinned. He is black, and yet Daryl Davis has come into closer contact with members of the Ku Klux Klan than most white non-members, and continues to do so to this day. This makes Davis one of the most unique lecturers speaking about race relations. Davis gives hope to audiences to feel empowered to confront their own prejudices and overcome fears to find common ground and peace among the most unlikely adversaries.

Women’s Forum 2018 Documentary: Obit. with filmmaker Vanessa Gould

Thursday, March 1, 7:00 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center

Vanessa Gould is a filmmaker, editor and camera operator working in Brooklyn, NY. Gould recently completed Obit., a feature-length documentary about The New York Times obituaries and their writer-reporters.

Gould introduces viewers to veteran journalists whose daily job is to absorb the lives of people who died, make an editorial case for their impact and newsworthiness, and do them justice in print – all in the seven hours before deadline. “It’s not about tragedy, it’s about the way the desk reports on the every man or the person below the radar, and the lives that were lived to the fullest,” Gould stated.

RC Jazz and Wind Ensembles Joint Concert

Thursday, March 1, 7:30 – 8:45 p.m., Olin Hall Theater

The Roanoke College Jazz Ensemble and the Roanoke College Wind Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Joseph Blaha will present a joint concert on Thursday, March 1, in Olin Hall Theater on the campus of Roanoke College at 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing exhibits:

Art Exhibition: The Paper Blooms Project?

January 26–March 30, Olin Gallery

The Paper Blooms Project ? is a collaborative exhibition that is composed of hand-made paper flowers to create a community garden. The flowers have been made by local and regional volunteers to unite and support the community through art.

The Paper Blooms Project will host flower-making workshops Wednesdays between January 26 and March 30 in Olin Gallery from 1-4.

Wendi Wagner from Uttara Yoga Studio will also be teaching a special one-hour lunch yoga class in The Paper Blooms Project Garden on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting February 27 until March 22.

Ephemeral Equilibrium-Carolyn Deck

January 26-February 25, Smoyer Gallery

Ephemeral Equilibrium is an exhibition that reflects on Carolyn Deck’s love of Nature and her search for its essence. Inspired by childhood memories of vivid color, the joy of wildflowers and cobalt blue skies. Deck explores some of the visual principles of nature through mathematics. A seemingly invisible network of Sacred Geometry structures the spiritual quality of the artist’s subject. Deck’s paintings, drawings, and notes demonstrate a journey from geometry, to abstraction, to visual representation of plants.

