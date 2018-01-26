Cave Spring High School’s Jazz Café Scheduled Friday, February, 23rd

The 12th Annual Jazz Café is scheduled for 7pm on Friday, February, 23rd 2018 at St. John Lutheran Church located on Brambleton Ave. The event is a fundraiser for the high school band program at Cave Spring high school. This concert highlights both jazz bands from Cave Spring high school as well as a small group of local musicians supporting our 2018 guest artist, professional drummer and band leader, Sherrie Maricle.

Sherrie Maricle is a celebrated jazz musician that leads the all-female jazz band DIVA. DIVA is an award winning ensemble that has just celebrated its 25th anniversary. The band is driven to performing well written jazz music and to include top female jazz musicians that are known in the jazz world for their experiences and expertise.

This long running event is promoted and endorsed by local businesses and parents support and it is a professional honor to bring in artists to Roanoke and to work with the students at Cave Spring high school. This collaboration allows the guests to rehearse and perform jazz music with our students that will be presented as a community concert later that evening.

John Carlin, WSLS anchor, will emcee the event and there will be silent auction baskets from local retailers and restaurants to bid on. All monies generated go to offset operating costs and promote future endeavors by the band program.

Ticket prices at $10.00 for individuals and $75.00 for a table of 8. The ticket price at the door on the night of the concert will be $12.00. Doors will open at 6:30pm.

Tickets may be obtained by contacting; jazzcafe@cox.net