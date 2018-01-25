RAYSAC Launches Beinthepicture.org Campaign

Opioid overdoses account for 174 deaths in the United States EACH DAY and those numbers are continuing to rise.

4 out of 5 new heroin users began by misusing prescription pain killers.

People who are addicted to opioid pain killers are 40 times more likely to become addicted to heroin.

An addiction to opiods can begin in as little as three days.

In response to this crisis, the Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC) launched its beinthepicture.org social media campaign on December 25, 2017. This campaign is designed to bring awareness to those aged 12-25 about the dangers of prescription drug misuse, specifically opioid pain medications, and heroin use. This campaign is currently being featured on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat. You can also find beinthepicture.org posters around the Roanoke Valley at various restaurants, shops, schools, libraries, the health departments, and more.

RAYSAC is also recruiting young adults in the Roanoke Valley, aged 18-25, to serve on an advisory council. The purpose of this group would be providing guidance and expertise on the best ways to bring awareness to this age group about this critical issue.

For a full listing of resources for youth, young adults and parents visitt beinthepicture.org and contact RAYSAC Director, Tracey Coltrain at tcoltrain@brbh.org or 540-982-1427.