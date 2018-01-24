Franklin County Farmer Receives Five-Year Service Award

Franklin County farmer Scott E. Sink of Blacksburg was recognized Jan. 24 for five years of service on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.

Sink currently serves as VFBF vice president and previously served on the board as chairman of the VFBF Young Farmers Committee. He was elected to a third two-year term as vice president in December 2016.

He also serves as chairman of the VFBF National Affairs Committee. He is a member of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC board of trustees and a member of the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture Innovation and Rural Sustainability board. He is a past member of the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom board.

Additionally, Sink is a past president of Franklin County Farm Bureau.

He also is a member of the American Farm Bureau Federation Federal Deficit Task Force and a past vice chairman of the AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee. In addition, he serves on the American Agricultural Insurance Co. Farm Initiative Farmers and Ranchers Advisory Committee.

Sink and his wife, Mendy, were the 2010 recipients of the AFBF Excellence in Agriculture Award. They operate SES Agricultural Enterprises, which produces beef cattle, hay, agricultural services and agritourism opportunities.

They also own Hethwood Market in Blacksburg, where they sell locally grown produce and offer catering services. Sink holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural economics from Virginia Tech.

The Sinks have two daughters, Mekinsley and Mehailyn.