Washington & Lee “University Singers” to Present Free Concert at South Roanoke United Methodist Church

“The University Singers,” the premiere choral ensemble at Washington and Lee University, will present a free concert at South Roanoke United Methodist Church Sunday afternoon, Feb. 25, at 3 .

The group continues to be recognized as one of the finest a cappella choirs in the region. Under the direction of award-winning conductor Shane M. Lynch, the University Singers tour nationally or internationally every year, performing a wide variety of literature across the globe while serving as artistic ambassadors for Washington and Lee in concert series, music festivals, and conventions.

The University Singers have been recognized for their excellence in performance by the American Choral Directors Association National Conference, the Virginia Music Educators Association, and in featured programs at major venues such as Carnegie Hall, the National Cathedral, and the Academy of Music.

At Washington and Lee, the University Singers are the centerpiece of the annual Candlelight Lessons and Carols service, perform in concerts and convocations, and take part in the ChoralFest, which honors America’s top conductors and composers.

Student members of the University Singers represent a wide cross-section of the programs offered at the school, routinely representing over 30 of the 37 undergraduate major concentrations.

Membership in the University Singers is chosen by a competitive audition process each spring. Visit wlu.edu/music for more information. Follow the ensemble via WLUSingers on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and other social media platforms.