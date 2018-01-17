Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia’s Annual Bowl-a-Thon to Celebrate 60th Anniversary

February ‘Throw Back’ events to commemorate decades past

Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a Throw Back bowl-a-thon to celebrate decades past.

Participants in one of the organization’s largest fund-raisers are encouraged to wear their favorite garb to mark any of the past six decades.

“Our bowl-a-thon is one of the region’s most popular charity events, attracting companies from the Roanoke and New River valleys,” said Katherin Elam, president of JA of Southwest Virginia. “This year we’re aiming to secure 60 companies to commemorate our 60 years of serving students and we look forward to seeing bowlers showing off creative garb from the past.”

This year’s 33rd annual event will be held at various times and dates at AMF Hilltop Lanes, 5918 Williamson Road, Roanoke:

17, 11a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

18, 2 p.m-5 p.m.

24 – 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

25 – 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

To participate, simply gather a team of 10 co-workers, friends and family members. Registration is $10 per bowler for three games, ball and shoe rental ($8 per bowler if 50 or more). Bowlers are asked to raise at least $35 in pledges. The event will include drawings, contests and team challenges. Raise $50 or more and participants get a T-shirt.

“Funds we raise are dedicated to supporting programs in our schools that empower young people to own their economic success and foster work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy,” Elam said.

To sign up your company to bowl, to donate prizes or for more information, please contact Melissa at 540-989-6392 or by email bowlathon@jaswva.org.