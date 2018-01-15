Lady Cavaliers Roll To 73-33 Win Over Vikings

If there was any carryover from the Lord Botetourt girl’s last-second loss to rival William Fleming in their Blue Ridge opener two nights earlier, it wasn’t evident Friday night in the Northside gym.

Taking control from the outset with an effective press, swarming defense and accurate shooting, the Lady Cavaliers ran away with the convincing 73-33 win over Northside to pick up their first district win and even their Blue Ridge record at 1-1 (10-3 overall). While the Botetourt full-court press was giving the Lady Vikings fits at one end, Lady Cavalier sharpshooters Jenna Alam and Brooklyn Shelton were cashing in at the other. Both rang up 21 points in the win despite giving way to substitutes for much of the second half.

The Cavalier defense held Northside to single digits in all four quarters and things were well in their corner when they went to the halftime break up 46-16. Despite Botetourt coach Chuck Pound going to the bench liberally in the third quarter, the Cavs pushed their lead to 60-24 heading to the final frame, leading to a continuous running clock the rest of the way.

Botetourt was on target from behind-the-arc, hitting nine times. Northside, which fell to 1-2 in the Blue Ridge (5-10 overall) was led by Tracey Hueston’s 20 hard-earned points. Hueston also collected 12 rebounds and blocked 4 Cavalier shots.

Lord Botetourt returns to action at home Tuesday night against William Byrd, before the much-anticipated rematch with Fleming on Friday night in the Colonel’s gym. Northside entertains Blacksburg Thursday night.

Bill Turner

(photo to follow separately)