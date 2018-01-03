Roanoke City ‘Greens’ Its Fleet

Roanoke’s Fleet Management Division has purchased 11 all-electric Nissan Leaf cars for use in its Vehicle Replacement Program.

The most impressive result of the decision is its return on investment for the program. Between the elimination of underused assets, the reduced expenses realized by purchasing late-model used electric vehicles, the fuel and maintenance savings, and the surplus value of the replaced cars, the purchase will yield savings for the city.

Before buying the vehicles, Fleet Management identified a number of low-use vehicles that were ready for replacement, re-assessed its normal replacement strategies, and employed data analysis of vehicle use patterns to devise a new Vehicle Sharing Plan that reduces the number of needed replacement cars.

Purchase of the first 11 vehicles is expected to avoid approximately $150,000 in vehicle replacement costs in addition to providing an ongoing savings of approximately 80 percent in energy and maintenance costs. The purchase is expected to completely pay for itself in just over a year.

The vehicles will be available to staff with varying job functions to drive on an as-needed basis.

By purchasing the electric vehicles, Roanoke is demonstrating the business case for sustainability by providing creative solutions to challenges that save or avoid several hundred thousand dollars in costs while increasing its commitment to the environment at the same time.

For more information contact Nell Boyle, 853-5430 or nell.boyle@roanokeva. gov.