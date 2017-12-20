Preservation Society to Present The Incredible Story of Julius Rosenwald

The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation (RVPF) is partnering with Preservation Virginia and Brian Wishneff & Associates to screen the documentary Rosenwald on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 4:00pm at The Dumas Center, 108 Henry Street NW. The event is free, but a $5 donation is suggested.

Aviva Kempner’s “Rosenwald” is the incredible story of Julius Rosenwald, who never finished high school, but rose to become the President of Sears. Influenced by the writings of the educator Booker T. Washington, this Jewish philanthropist joined forces with African American communities during the Jim Crow South to build over 5,300 schools during the early part of the 20th century.

Inspired by the Jewish ideals of tzedakah (charity) and tikkun olam (repairing the world), and a deep concern over racial inequality in America, Julius Rosenwald used his wealth to become one of America’s most effective philanthropists. Because of his modesty, Rosenwald’s philanthropy and social activism are not well known today. He gave away $62 million in his lifetime.

RVPF invites the public to join them on January 13th to learn more about Rosenwald’s philanthropy and his work with African-American communities in Southwest Virginia. Seating is limited. To reserve your seats online please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rosenwald-tickets

For more information about RVPF go to www.roanokepreservation.org