Virginia Tech Team Leads Federal Effort to Forecast Flow of Online Information

According to a 2016 study by the Pew Research Center, a majority of U.S. adults now rely on social media as their primary news source. This means that when natural or man-made disasters strike, the quality of information shared online and how it spreads is critical; the ability of official evacuation orders to break through the noise of inaccurate or intentionally misleading posts could literally be a matter of life-and-death.

Collaborators with the Virginia Tech team will include experts in computer science, cognitive science, economics, and sociology from Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont, Duke, Wisconsin, USC, and the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, has approved the allocation of more than $6.7 million in funding to the Virginia Tech-led team over the next four years. The project, titled Homo SocioNeticus, is a key component of DARPA’s new SocialSim Program, which will support fundamental research to develop technologies that afford high-fidelity simulation of online behavior at-scale and will guide the establishment of a new research community centered on pushing the limits of rigorous evaluation of human social simulations.

“For decades, cognitive science, psychology, and neuroscience have been developing models to understand decision-making on an individual level or, rarely, in small groups,” said Mark Orr, a research associate professor at the Biocomplexity Institute of Virginia Tech’s Network Dynamics and Simulation Science Laboratory and principal investigator of Homo SocioNeticus. “This team will be the first to test how today’s cutting-edge cognitive science, informed by social science, translates to networks the size of Facebook or Twitter, orders of magnitude larger than anything attempted before.”

In addition to boosting critical communications during disaster relief operations, one major potential benefit of the initiative is its capacity to help de-escalate conflicts without the use of armed force. Where adversaries seek to increase military tensions through online misinformation campaigns, this research may present a means of swinging public opinion back in favor of a peaceful resolution.

“Any time you can save lives without having to be aggressive, that’s important,” said DARPA’s SocialSim program director, Jonathan Pfautz. “At present, the government employs small teams of experts to speculate how information may spread online, but a system that can automate that process and provide greater accuracy could focus our efforts even further.”