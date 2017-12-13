Cave Spring Basketball Hits 3-Pointer With Wonder Bear Project

Let’s get to the bear facts..

Alex Light has a big heart. And, a lot of teddy bears to show for it.

The local 6-year-old boy realized two years ago that many children weren’t going to have Christmas presents. Alex decided to take action.

At first he told his Mom, Missy Light, he had money that he could give them. Then he had a brainstorm-teddy bears.

Alex started collecting teddy bears to be distributed to less fortunate kids. Once word got out, the bears kept coming and coming. It started with a few of his friends and has now exploded into a total community effort that has made Alex’s Wonder Bear Project an amazing reality. This year, retailer Five Below has partnered with the Wonder Bear Project to help collect bears.

Alex is looking for new teddy bears, big and small, any size, any shape.

Monday evening at Cave Spring High School, Alex was on hand as the Cave Spring High School basketball family hit a huge 3-pointer for his efforts. This shot was nothing but net.

The Cave Spring boys and girls junior varsity and varsity squads, along with the coaches’ families and Cave Spring cheerleaders were waiting in the gym when Alex arrived. Then the teddy bears started coming. And coming, and coming.

Some brought one, some brought two, and some brought a bag full. When the final tally was complete, the total was nearly 200 brand new teddy bears ready for Santa.

“Alex is an inspirational young man,” Cave Spring boys basketball varsity head coach Jacob Gruse noted. “I saw an article on him and knew we had to help. I contacted girls head coach Jessica Ficcaro and Cheerleading coach Jen, and they were in. I was hoping for 100 teddy bears to do our part, and our teams blew it out of the water like always. We feel very blessed to have met Alex and to help with his teddy bear drive.”

The bears will be delivered to the Ronald McDonald House, Carilion Children’s Hospital, the Rescue Mission, Matthew’s Child, Big Brothers-Big Sisters, the Red Cross, CHIP and Intercept.

Alex’s Wonder Bear Project is bringing in lots of teddy bears. And, on Christmas morning, his efforts are going to guarantee lots of smiles.

Check Alex’s Wonder Bear site on Facebook to find locations where you can drop off teddy bears to help.

Bill Turner