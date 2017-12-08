Art By Bus Program Highlighted In 2017 NADO Photo Contest

A photo submitted to the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) by The Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission was chosen as the winner of NADO’s 2017 photo contest under the category “Building Vibrant Places”.

The winning photo, taken in March of 2017, highlights RIDE Solutions’ Art by Bus program, which brings together the visual, performing, and written arts and puts them on the Roanoke Valley’s public transportation system.

“By connecting arts and transit, RIDE Solutions hopes to make riding the bus more attractive, and shows the important connections that public transportation has in our community. In this photo, Lucy de los Rios (left) and Jordan Peery (right) of the local band Another RoadSide Attraction perform during an afternoon Star Line Series show.” said RIDE Solutions Director Jeremy Holmes.