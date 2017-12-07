Twelfth Drumstick DASH Delivers Record Dollars

The “Dozenth Drumstick Dash” delivered record dollars to the Roanoke Valley Rescue Mission which needs every one of them ahead of a cold winter. The first record was set a week before the race even started, as the Rescue Mission saw corporate sponsorship’s increase to 90, raising about $155,000.

“We knew then that it was going to be big,” says Chief Development Officer Tracy Altizer of the Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving Day 5k. “We could hardly wait for all the registrations and totals to come in. We’re grateful and thrilled today to share the news.”

The 12th annual Union Drumstick DASH netted a record $288,554, far surpassing last year’s record-setting $265,000.

“We could not be more thrilled and humbled by the way the community has embraced this event,” says Race Director Uneita Mathews. “More than 12,100 people gave up their Thanksgiving morning to move their feet so others can eat. To think that over 12 years this event has raised about $2.4 Million dollars to make sure hungry people are fed is just amazing. God is truly faithful.”

Participants in this year’s DASH came from 37 states and the District of Columbia, as well Hawaii and the US Virgin Islands. Folks who couldn’t be in Roanoke on race day registered to “Dash Away” in 13 states, China, and the Bahamas.

Drumstick DASH supports the Mission’s food services department, which serves about 600 meals a day.