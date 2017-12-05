Broadway Meets Roanoke Talent in MMT’s A Christmas Story

Broadway meets Roanoke talent in Mill Mountain Theatre’s cast of 12 local children and 4 professional actors that are bringing A Christmas Story to life on the Trinkle Main Stage. MMT Director of Education, Travis Kendrick leads the company, having previously directed Willy Wonka JR this past summer. Three of the four adult actors are returning to Roanoke, having performed with MMT before. The resulting faithful adaptation is fast paced fun for the whole family and runs December 6th-23rd. Tickets are going fast for this classic story, be sure to reserve your spot today.