Wells Fargo Tower To Unveil New Lighting System Along With City Tree Ceremony

In conjunction with the annual City of Roanoke Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Friday evening December 1st, Roanoke’s tallest building, reaching 364 feet in the sky will unveil a new initiative to become more energy efficient and provide enhanced recognition for the entire Roanoke Valley.

On that evening, in celebration of the holiday season, the crown of the Tower will be illuminated in a festive light show. The new LED lighting system will be capable of displaying 16 million colors. Each fixture will join the “IoT” (Internet of Things) and can be individually controlled to create spectacular effects. The lighting system is capable of staging dazzling light shows to celebrate major holidays and other special events.

The new Phillips Colorblast Intellihue LED lighting system replaces the Tower’s existing metal halide lighting system which consumed 11,000 watts of power. The new computer controlled LED system will consume a mere 2,200 watts. This is just one of the many initiatives being introduced to enable the Tower to realize greater energy efficiency and visibility in the community as the premier Class-A Office Building.

The Tower is exclusively Leased and Managed by Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group