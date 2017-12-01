Roanoke U12 Football Team Heading to Nationals

The Virginia Wolverines U12 team won the regionals in Charlotte, NC on November 10-12 to become the Atlantic Region Champions.

The Wolverines are Roanoke’s first travel football team to play in AAU and AYF. Now they will compete in the National Championship in Kissimmee, Florida December 2-8.

The Wolverines are representing the region, which consists of DE, MD, NC, SC, VA and DC.

Medliminal, a local company that finds and fights errors on medical bills, has sponsored the team to help get these kids to Florida to compete.