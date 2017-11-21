VA Tech Students Plunge Into Biomedical ‘Shark Tank’ at VTC Research Institute 

For students, there was an adjustment period:

“I had to become familiar with lot of the terms business people use regularly — especially terms entrepreneurs will be interested in when they are investing in a company,” said TBMH student with Ivan Zuidhoek from Roanoke, Virginia.

“The learning curve for this project is very steep,” said Patrick St. Pierre, a business student from Arlington, Virginia. “It was a lot to get done in a limited time, but it was really exciting and I always look forward to a challenge like this.”

“I am more focused on trying to make a product that actually works, while others may be more focused on making a product that not only works, but one they gain a profit from in the marketplace,” said Maria Solares, a TBMH student from Guatemala.

“It was apparent while we were working within these collaborative teams that we all were from different backgrounds. It comes together well on a project that has engineering and science, but you need a business side of it as well,” said Sabah Rezvani, a biomedical engineering student from Los Altos, California.

The two-week commercialization module was built into the Translational Biology, Medicine, and Health Graduate Program’s gateway class, led by Michael Friedlander, executive director of the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute, vice president for health sciences and technology at Virginia Tech, and one of the judges of the competition.