Preservation Foundation Gives Nine Awards / Celebrates Projects and People From Bent Mountain to Fincastle

For 18 years, the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation has celebrated preservation of structures, environmental and educational projects and lifetime achievement. Awards are presented in the fall and endangered sites are recognized in the spring.

Alison Blanton, Foundation president, said this year’s recipients are “exciting because they reflect the broadening range of historic preservation projects as we celebrate recent renovations in Salem and Vinton, in addition to the City of Roanoke, as well as an exhibit of African American history in Botetourt County.”

This year’s award’s recipients are:

Preston Place, Salem, for stewardship

Boxley Building, Roanoke, adaptive reuse

Jefferson Center main entrance, Roanoke, restoration

Roland E. Cook school building, Vinton, adaptive reuse

Old Persinger Cemetary, Roanoke, stewardship

Ride Solutions, Roanoke, education

Springwood Cemetery, Roanoke, stewardship

Ann Rogers, Roanoke County, advocacy

African-American exhibit in Fincastle, education

The circa 1821 Preston Place, probably the oldest building in Salem, was carefully and quickly transformed into the White Oak Tea Tavern by a Salem Historical Society committee led by Ginny Savage and Dave Robbins. After the Brown family donated the property to the Society, the committee faced the task of developing kitchen, dining, retail and parking areas for a business. This involved architectural, site and archeology plans, termite and asbestos abatement, new sewer drains, reinforced floors and handicapped accessibility. The house needed new plumbing, electrical, HVAC, painting, guttering, downspouts and tree pruning. After expenditures are recouped the tavern will provide income for the society.

The Boxley Building, prominent downtown office building built in 1921, has been reconfigured in part as a dormitory for international students attending North Cross and Roanoke Catholic private schools. Living on three floors are 21 students and 10 faulty members in the Wilson International Boarding Program, led by Lucas Thornton and his associates. Built by W.W. Boxley, a former Roanoke mayor, the eight-story structure of granite on the first floor and beige enameled brick with terra cotta decoration, is a state and national historic landmark.

During a capital campaign for the Jefferson Center, the need for restoration of its grand entrance toward Campbell Avenue was identified. The stairs were dangerous, blocking accessibility for walkers. After meticulous architectural review, the original handrails were used and the landing and stairs were restored to the original grade by H&S Construction.

Roland E. Cook School, a 1915 Classical Revival, three-story building, was renovated for adaptive reuse as market rate apartments. The $3 million project was nominated for the state and national registers as a result of the work done by Old School Partners and Hill Studio, working with Roanoke County. The 1-acre site was rezoned and the building was designed to accommodate its new use while retaining its historic character. Handicapped accessible entrances, an elevator and exterior patios were installed and the auditorium was designed as community space. Former classrooms were adapted to living space while retaining such historic features as chalkboards and cloak rooms. They studied old photographs to replace metal windows with wood-sash windows. The project qualified for historic tax credits. The school closed in 1999 but it was used as an alternative school site later.

The Persinger Cemetery, a century-old burial ground near the intersection of Memorial Avenue and Edgewood Road in Southwest Roanoke, has been cared for by the Doris and James Neal family since they moved to a home in nearby Norwich neighborhood in the mid-1960s. While cleaning up their section, they discovered the cemetery was covered with trash, fallen trees and overgrowth. The late James Neal and his son-in-law have mowed the grass and maintained tombstones and fencing. Doris Neal has compiled extensive research on the Persinger family but she has not found any Persinger descendants. The graves of two Confederate soldiers were located. The Foundation plans to work with Doris Neal to identify funding to install an interpretive marker at the site.

Ride Solutions has developed a History by Bike tour of historic sites as part of an alternative transportation awareness program of the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission. Rachel Rhueland and Jeremy Holmes of Ride Solutions organized the tour with support from the Foundation to identify historic sites and provide background information. The self-guided tour, on websites and facebook pages of Ride Solutions, features a map and historic photographs. The first History by Bike tour, co-hosted by the two organizations in May, was along a 4-mile route in Northwest Roanoke. Ride Solutions has developed an innovative way to promote awareness of history to new audiences in a partnership. The program began in 2011 with a self-guided Art by Bike tour of public art, followed by Flood by Bike, a tour of flood damage,

Springwood Cemetery on 10th Street,NW, near Int. 581, has been cared for by C.W. Turpin, an African-American contractor, who brings his crew in to mow, weed, seed and maintain the property. Some have estimated that a thousand African-American burials are in the cemetery, mostly in unmarked graves. In genealogical research, the late Robert Bird found many names of persons buried there which are posted. The cemetery was mostly forested until the late Junius Gather recruited volunteers and Turpin began his cleanup eight years ago. The project is grass roots preservation of local history.

Ann Rogers is a long-time environmental activist who has worked tirelessly to protect the Bent Mountain area from the impact of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. In her research, she made formal proposals for two rural historic districts and she has corresponded with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and other agencies. She developed a context for the apple industry and emphasized the historic significance and unspoiled natural areas of Bent Mountain for state and federal agencies. A graduate of Hollins College, she is director of development for the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League.

Through extensive research by the late Ed Barnett and his sister, Judith Barnett, of African American communities, schools, churches and families in Botetourt County, an exhibit was prepared and displayed in the Fincastle Library and Botetourt County Historical Society Museum. A slide show of the exhibit is on display at the museum. Using a grant from the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities, the Barnetts worked as the County-Wide League to do oral interviews and scan yearbooks, notebooks, records and other documents for years. They documented the names of hundreds of African American families.