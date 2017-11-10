Roanoke Earns Top Digital City Ranking

The Center for Digital Government has announced the winners of the 2017 Digital Cities Survey, and the City of Roanoke has once again been named a Top Digital City.
The survey recognized cities in five population classifications. Roanoke was ranked fourth in the 75,000 – 124,999 population category. The City of Roanoke has been recognized as a Top-10 Digital City for 17 consecutive years.
The survey recognizes cities using technology to improve citizen services, enhance transparency, and encourage citizen engagement. In addition, it acknowledges cities that recognize the value of technology, empower their tech leaders, and use new ideas to make life better for everyone who lives there.
The top-10 ranked cities will be honored at an awards ceremony during the National League of Cities’ annual conference in Charlotte, N.C., on Nov. 16. A list of all 2017 winners is available at http://www.govtech.com/dc/digital-cities/Digital-Cities-Survey-2017-Winners-Announced.html.
The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and best practices in state and local government. The Center is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.
For more information, contact Doug Danco, Acting Director of the Department of Technology, at 853-1746 or doug.danco@roanokeva.gov.