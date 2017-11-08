Commemorative Event to Honor Vietnam Veterans

In commemoration of the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary, a social event will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Vinton War Memorial to honor Vietnam Veterans, their families, and partners who have supported the 50th Anniversary commemorative events. Veterans of the Vietnam War are those who served in the U.S. military between Nov. 1, 1955 and April 30, 1975.
The event will include light hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and music. Admission will be free, but tickets will be required for entrance. Vietnam veterans will be eligible for two tickets, one for themselves and one for a guest. Tickets will be available starting on Monday, Oct. 16, at the following locations:
- The City of Salem Department of Parks & Recreation, 620 Florida St., Salem, 540-375-3057.
- The Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton, 540-983-0645.
- Roanoke County Parks and Recreation’s Brambleton Center, 3738 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, 540-772-7529.
In 2015, representatives from the Cities of Roanoke and Salem, Roanoke County, Town of Vinton, and the Association of the United States Army (Stonewall Jackson Chapter) formed a committee to plan events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The committee has been tasked with holding at least two events a year from 2015 through 2017.
For 2017, events included simultaneous Municipal Wreath-Laying Ceremonies in Lee Plaza, Salem Memorial Stadium, and at the Vinton-Roanoke County Veteran Monument on March 29 at high noon, Vietnam Veterans Day. Further plans include a Massed High School Bands Concert on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center with Maestro David Stewart Wiley; and this November 5 social event.
Events hosted in 2015 included the inaugural public viewing of Vietnam Combat Art from the US Army Center of Military History at Hollins University’s Ballator Gallery and the display of “The Wall That Heals – The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall” at the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
In 2016, the committee hosted a special night for Vietnam Veterans’ recognition at a Red Sox baseball game at Salem Memorial Stadium, marched in the Roanoke Veterans Day Parade, and supported an exhibit of the Vietnam Combat Art at the Vinton War Memorial.
For more information, please contact Wendi Schultz at Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, 540-777-6326, or email wschultz@roanokecountyva.gov with questions.