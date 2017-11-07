Tech Board of Visitors Takes Next Step to Acquire VTC School of Medicine

During its quarterly meeting the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors took another significant step in the acquisition of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

That important next step was the approval of a resolution to begin the process necessary to acquire and integrate the school as the ninth college at Virginia Tech, effective July 1, 2018.

Last year, the board affirmed its intent to acquire and integrate the school. The recent resolution paves the way for the university to notify and seek approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, and other accrediting or regulatory bodies that will fully accredit the medical school.

In other actions, the board also approved a resolution to create a new bachelor of arts degree program in public health through the Department of Population Health Sciences in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

Currently, no Virginia college or university offers an accredited bachelor’s degree program in public health at a time when the undergraduate demand for the degree is high. Virginia Tech currently offers a master of public health degree in the veterinary college, and the new bachelor’s degree program will also be housed there and would be accredited through the Council on Education for Public Health.

Pending approval from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the new bachelor of science degree program in public health will begin in the fall of 2018.