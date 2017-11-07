Crowdfunding Campaign Supports Master Naturalists’ Grassroots Leadership and Mission

“As our chapters grow and evolve, we find there is an increasing need to train and support those local leaders so that we have a strong supply of volunteers who are confident and prepared to take on the leadership roles,” Prysby said. “High-quality local leaders increase the overall impact of our chapters so that they can recruit and retain more volunteers, accomplish more impactful service projects, and ultimately make more significant contributions to natural resource conservation in the commonwealth.”

The crowdfunding campaign goal of $8,400 will help fund four regional leadership days, providing training on effective chapter management, strategies for decision-making and conflict resolution, plans for creating and organizing impactful service projects, and more day-to-day assistance. In addition, online resources (e.g., webinars, manuals, templates) for volunteer leaders will be created.

“In the short term, our crowdfunding campaign will increase volunteers’ willingness to take on and stay in leadership roles, and it will increase their efficacy in those roles,” Prysby said. “In the long term, our project will result in more robust Virginia Master Naturalist chapters that are better at recruiting, retaining, and managing volunteers and partnerships so that they have more positive impacts on Virginia’s woods, wildlife, and waters.”

While the Virginia Master Naturalist Program receives monetary support from agency partners, such as Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Virginia Department of Forestry, and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, “it does not cover all of our baseline budget,” Prysby said. “Philanthropy is critical for helping us sustain and grow the Virginia Master Naturalist Program.”

“When we together support our chapter leaders,” she continued, “we’re supporting all our master naturalist volunteers, making it easier for them to focus their time on conservation projects, like restoring habitat, documenting rare species, and sharing the wonders of nature with Virginia’s next generation of natural resource students.”

The Virginia Master Naturalist Program’s crowdfunding campaign will run through Nov. 15. Supporters can contribute a gift of any amount and help to promote the program on Facebook and Twitter.