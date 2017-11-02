Market Gallery’s December Show Displays New Work by Four Masterful Artists

The Market Gallery’s December Featured Artist Show, opening on Art By Night, Friday, Dec. 1, 5:30-9:00 pm, displays new work by four masterful artists at the height of their powers.

Susan Egbert’s waterlilies batiked in acrylic on rice paper radiate a sparkling, finely textured tranquility, while in “Nouveau Fiche,” Susanne Sellars’ kaleidoscopic arabesques slowly resolve themselves into whales and carp, then morph again into snails, pachyderms, and other phantoms. Nancy Stark’s paintings of trains weave rusting metal surfaces into vibrating tapestries of sun and shadow. Finally, the solemn gaze of Gari Stephenson’s working class woman, Tulip, wearing a crisp white shirt and a canvas apron, draws us in until we are mesmerized. This magical show yields more and more the more we look.

The show hangs from November 28–Dec 30. The Market Gallery, a regional artists’ cooperative, is located on Roanoke’s historic downtown market, at 23 Salem Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24011. Hours: 10 am to 5:30 pm Tuesday – Saturday. For additional information, call The Market Gallery (540) 342-1177, or visit The Market Gallery on the web at marketgallery.com or on Facebook.