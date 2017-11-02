Local Author Announces Release of New Book, ‘Journey to Clarity’

What if your life has been built on misunderstanding and perhaps, outright deception? Would you want to know the truth? Would you be courageous enough to face it? Is there such a thing as truth, or is it really left swinging in the breeze to be determined by individual preference? Can something be true for you and not for me? In this 21st century of ours, are you bold in your conviction of something being right (or wrong), or are you simply being narrow-minded and egocentric?

These are some of the questions David A. Tozar answers in ‘Journey to Clarity’ (published by Xlibris), a book that tackles the importance to the individual and society of possessing a reasoned worldview that is consistent and based on fact. The book is a sort of travelogue that takes readers from the City of Conflicting Social Values to Clarity. Along the way, they will stop in the towns of Worldview, Philosophy, Earth Science, Biology, Eastern Religions, Society, Rome and Truth.

“There are a lot of irrational people in the world who care nothing about truth”, Tozar points out. “However, I believe that in the end, there are many others who are searching for some foundation or core truth upon which to build their lives.”

Through the publication of ‘Journey to Clarity,’ Tozar hopes readers will realize that there is no middle ground and that their worldview has repercussions far beyond what they might imagine. He added that individual decisions will contribute to future society, whether they like it or not.

Tozar was born in Fairfax County, Virginia. Following high school and a stint in the army, he settled in Hampton, Virginia. He is married to Jean Oury Tozar for over 35 years and they are blessed with two sons, Gabriel and Elijah. For the past 23 years, they have resided in Fincastle, Virginia located in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. He has taught classes for many years on a variety of subjects and some of them have resulted in this book. He holds a doctorate in Christian Apologetics from Newburgh Theological Seminary and Bible College.