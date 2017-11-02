Engineers Without Borders Crowdfunding Campaign Serves Underdeveloped Communities

Engineers Without Borders, a student-run organization at Virginia Tech, is supporting a wastewater treatment project in Guatemala, a solar energy project in Uganda, and an irrigation and seed storage project in Nicaragua, all to improve life in underdeveloped communities around the world.

Through these experiences, engineering students become globally conscious, building upon a variety of professional skills that will be valuable in their future careers. Student members are responsible for researching and planning their projects from the ground up, consulting with professional engineers and nongovernmental organizations.

Extensive fundraising and grant writing are necessary to raise money for project materials and travel costs. Engineers Without Borders is also working to raise $5,000 through JUMP, Virginia Tech’s official crowdfunding platform, to help support these international projects in Guatemala, Uganda, and Nicaragua. The campaign will end on Nov. 17.

The organization’s mission is to partner with disadvantaged areas to improve their quality of life through the implementation of environmentally, equitably, and economically sustainable engineering projects.