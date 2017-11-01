Within Reach Program to Shed Light on Careers in Healthcare

The next Within Reach program in Roanoke will shed light on the depth and breadth of healthcare career options and what it takes to get there.

Jefferson College of Health Sciences is partnering with the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Virginia Western Community College and Virginia Tech’s Translational Biology, Medicine, and Health Program to help area students understand what healthcare educational offerings are available in the Roanoke and New River Valleys—and to realize that a healthcare career is within their reach.

Representatives from each of the schools will discuss a range of healthcare careers and offer tips on preparing for these training programs. The event will take place Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, beginning at 6 p.m., followed by an information fair, at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, 2 Riverside Circle in Roanoke.

School representatives will highlight more than two dozen academic programs, including those that lead to a certificate in medical laboratory science or practical nursing, an associate degree in such fields as respiratory therapy or surgical technology, a bachelor’s degree in a range of fields such as emergency services or healthcare management, a master’s degree in such fields as nursing, a doctoral degree in translational medicine, or a medical degree. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

“We’re hoping to reach students who never even considered a career in health care as a possibility,” said Dr. David Trinkle, Associate Dean for Community and Culture at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. “This includes high school and college students as well as mid-career professionals. Participants will learn that many different professions are within their reach and that once they get a job in health care, their futures abound with many more opportunities.”

Also invited to attend are teachers, school counselors and parents.

The event is free. Ample parking is available. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held Monday, November 27 at the same time and place.

For more information about Within Reach, call the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine at (540) 342-0481 or e-mail Jefferson College of Health Sciences at communications@jchs.edu.