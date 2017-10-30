“Liberal Hero” Herring Should Be Replaced by John Adams

As a former employee of the Virginia Attorney General’s office, I have watched Mark Herring’s actions while in office. Mark Herring has been the worst attorney general we have had in many years.

Even though Mark Herring voted for our marriage amendment as a state Senator, he invited the courts to destroy it by refusing to even serve as Virginia’s lawyer in the case challenging it. Virginia deserves better.

The Washington post called Mark Herring “a liberal hero.”

The job of Attorney General is to represent the state against legal action and be the top lawyer for state government. Instead, Herring has used this job as a bully platform for his liberal agenda.

Virginia needs a strong Attorney General, not a crusader like Herring. John Adams will stand up for Virginia. I admire Mr. Adam’s service to our country in the US Navy and plan to vote for John Adams for Attorney General.

JB Mixon