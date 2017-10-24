Annual City Neighborhoods’ Potluck Dinner & Awards Celebration to Be Held Nov 10

Roanokers are invited to this year’s Annual City Neighborhoods’ Harvesting of the Fruits’ Potluck Dinner and Awards Celebration scheduled for Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Jefferson Center’s Fitzpatrick Hall (541 Luck Avenue) beginning at 6 pm.

This annual dinner and celebration, sponsored by the Roanoke Neighborhood Advocates, City Council, and Office of Neighborhood Services, provides an opportunity for neighbors from across the city to come together in one venue to share great home cooked food complemented by great fellowship. In addition:

City Council members will be presenting seven (7) Neighborhood Partnership Awards to recognize and honor the outstanding contributions, excellence and accomplishments achieved by neighborhood organizations and civic individuals to improve the quality of living in Roanoke, and,

City Council will also be presenting the 2017 Neighborhood ‘All-Star’ Award.

To complement the evening, Roanoke’s new City Manager, Bob Cowell, will be the event’s guest speaker!

Almost 30 award nominations were received this year for the eight (8) award categories and a heartfelt ‘Thanks’ goes out to all who submitted them. Find out who will win by:

1) Deciding which favorite dish you would like to bring and share with others, and

2) register that you are planning to attend this year’s event to make certain enough tables and chairs are available for everyone desiring to attend.