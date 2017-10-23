Drug Takeback Day Events To Be Held Across Roanoke Area

Roanokers are encouraged to take advantage of Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. (October 28th 2017.) Law enforcement agencies, community partners, and members of the State Attorney General’s team will be stationed at dozens of locations throughout the Commonwealth to accept unused or expired medications for proper disposal before they can be misused, abused, or accidentally ingested.

Takeback locations in the Roanoke area, which will be open from 10am – 2 pm, are listed below.

“Far too often, unused prescription drugs that are left around the house fall into the hands of someone who could misuse or abuse them, or even accidentally ingest them like a small child or grandchild. Drug Takeback Day is an important opportunity for all Virginians to get these potentially dangerous unused prescription drugs out of their homes,” said Attorney General Mark Herring.  “Prescription opioids are extremely powerful medications that can easily lead to dependence, abuse of harder drugs like heroin or fentanyl, or even lead to a fatal overdose. I encourage all Virginians to take advantage of Saturday’s collection locations across the Commonwealth so these pills don’t end up poisoning our streets. Taking a few minutes out of your weekend can make our homes and communities safer and help combat the devastating opioid epidemic in Virginia.”

There is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction, and even subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:

–    Half of young people who used heroin got started by abusing prescription opioids.

–    One in fifteen individuals who misuse prescription opioid painkillers will try heroin within 10 years.

–    The number of opioid prescriptions has nearly tripled over the last 25 years, and the United States now accounts for nearly 100 percent of the world’s hydrocodone prescriptions and 81 percent of oxycodone prescriptions.

–   The number of Americans abusing heroin nearly doubled from 2007 to 2012, with nearly 700,000 now abusing heroin.

Attorney General Herring has made combating the heroin and prescription opioid epidemic a top priority, attacking the problem with a multifaceted approach that includes enforcement, education, prevention, and legislation to encourage reporting of overdoses in progress, expand the availability of naloxone, and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program.

Herring has also supported federal efforts to improve the availability of treatment and recovery resources and made prescription drug disposal kits available across the Commonwealth. Attorney General Herring recently outlined his recommended next steps for combating the crisis, focusing on law enforcement initiatives, support from the medical community, and recovery, treatment, prevention and education.

 

TAKE BACK COLLECTION SITES WILL BE AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:
ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
CVS AT TOWERS SHOPPING CENTER
2001 COLONIAL AVE SW
ROANOKE
VA, 24015
ROANOKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
KROGER @ TANGLEWOOD MALL
FRONT PARKING LOT
4488 ELECTRIC ROAD
ROANOKE
VA, 24015
ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
CVS 9TH STREET SE
702 9TH STREET SE
ROANOKE
VA, 24013
ROANOKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
WALGREENS
CORNER OF ELECTRIC ROAD & BRAMBLETON AVE
4049 BRAMBLETON AVE
ROANOKE
VA, 24018
ROANOKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ROANOKE COUNTY FIRE STATION #1
PARKING LOT
150 HERSHBERGER ROAD
ROANOKE
VA, 24019
ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
CVS AT TARGET
4737 VALLEY VIEW BLVD
ROANOKE
VA, 24012
ROANOKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
KROGER AT VALLEY GATEWAY
NEAR FRONT ENTRANCE
3970 VALLEY GATEWAY BLVD
ROANOKE
VA, 24012
DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS POLICE
DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
ENTRANCE TO BUILDING 143; MAIN HOSPITAL
1970 ROANOKE BOULEVARD
SALEM
VA, 24153
VIRGINIA STATE POLICE
VIRGINIA STATE POLICE DIVISION VI HQS
POC: SGT. GLENN ARMSTRONG
3775 W. MAIN STREET
SALEM
VA, 24153
SALEM POLICE DEPARTMENT
SUPER SHOES
FRONT PARKING LOT
1838 W. MAIN STREET
SALEM
VA, 24153
VINTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
KROGER PARKING LOT
LAKE DRIVE PLAZA
915 HARDY ROAD
VINTON
VA, 24179
BOTETOURT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
KROGER
FRONT OF STORE
72 KINGSTON DRIVE
DALEVILLE
VA, 24083
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHAWSVILLE RESCUE SQUAD
6620 ROANOKE RD
SHAWSVILLE
VA, 24162
FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
WESTLAKE SUBSTATION
13245 BOOKER T. WASHINGTON HWY.
MONETA
VA, 24121
CRAIG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARKET STREET PHARMACY
PARKING LOT
317 MARKET ST
NEW CASTLE
VA, 24127
CHRISTIANSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT
CVS PHARMACY
PARKING LOT NEAR ENTRANCE
550 NORTH FRANKLIN ST
CHRISTIANSBURG
VA, 24073
FLOYD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FLOYD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAIN ENTRANCE
100 MAIN STREET
FLOYD
VA, 24091