Drug Takeback Day Events To Be Held Across Roanoke Area

Roanokers are encouraged to take advantage of Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. (October 28th 2017.) Law enforcement agencies, community partners, and members of the State Attorney General’s team will be stationed at dozens of locations throughout the Commonwealth to accept unused or expired medications for proper disposal before they can be misused, abused, or accidentally ingested.
Takeback locations in the Roanoke area, which will be open from 10am – 2 pm, are listed below.
“Far too often, unused prescription drugs that are left around the house fall into the hands of someone who could misuse or abuse them, or even accidentally ingest them like a small child or grandchild. Drug Takeback Day is an important opportunity for all Virginians to get these potentially dangerous unused prescription drugs out of their homes,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “Prescription opioids are extremely powerful medications that can easily lead to dependence, abuse of harder drugs like heroin or fentanyl, or even lead to a fatal overdose. I encourage all Virginians to take advantage of Saturday’s collection locations across the Commonwealth so these pills don’t end up poisoning our streets. Taking a few minutes out of your weekend can make our homes and communities safer and help combat the devastating opioid epidemic in Virginia.”
There is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction, and even subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:
– Half of young people who used heroin got started by abusing prescription opioids.
– One in fifteen individuals who misuse prescription opioid painkillers will try heroin within 10 years.
– The number of opioid prescriptions has nearly tripled over the last 25 years, and the United States now accounts for nearly 100 percent of the world’s hydrocodone prescriptions and 81 percent of oxycodone prescriptions.
– The number of Americans abusing heroin nearly doubled from 2007 to 2012, with nearly 700,000 now abusing heroin.
Attorney General Herring has made combating the heroin and prescription opioid epidemic a top priority, attacking the problem with a multifaceted approach that includes enforcement, education, prevention, and legislation to encourage reporting of overdoses in progress, expand the availability of naloxone, and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program.
Herring has also supported federal efforts to improve the availability of treatment and recovery resources and made prescription drug disposal kits available across the Commonwealth. Attorney General Herring recently outlined his recommended next steps for combating the crisis, focusing on law enforcement initiatives, support from the medical community, and recovery, treatment, prevention and education.
|
ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|
CVS AT TOWERS SHOPPING CENTER
|
2001 COLONIAL AVE SW
|
ROANOKE
|
VA, 24015
|
ROANOKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|
KROGER @ TANGLEWOOD MALL
FRONT PARKING LOT
|
4488 ELECTRIC ROAD
|
ROANOKE
|
VA, 24015
|
ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|
CVS 9TH STREET SE
|
702 9TH STREET SE
|
ROANOKE
|
VA, 24013
|
ROANOKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|
WALGREENS
CORNER OF ELECTRIC ROAD & BRAMBLETON AVE
|
4049 BRAMBLETON AVE
|
ROANOKE
|
VA, 24018
|
ROANOKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
|
ROANOKE COUNTY FIRE STATION #1
PARKING LOT
|
150 HERSHBERGER ROAD
|
ROANOKE
|
VA, 24019
|
ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|
CVS AT TARGET
|
4737 VALLEY VIEW BLVD
|
ROANOKE
|
VA, 24012
|
ROANOKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|
KROGER AT VALLEY GATEWAY
NEAR FRONT ENTRANCE
|
3970 VALLEY GATEWAY BLVD
|
ROANOKE
|
VA, 24012
|
DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS POLICE
|
DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
ENTRANCE TO BUILDING 143; MAIN HOSPITAL
|
1970 ROANOKE BOULEVARD
|
SALEM
|
VA, 24153
|
VIRGINIA STATE POLICE
|
VIRGINIA STATE POLICE DIVISION VI HQS
POC: SGT. GLENN ARMSTRONG
|
3775 W. MAIN STREET
|
SALEM
|
VA, 24153
|
SALEM POLICE DEPARTMENT
|
SUPER SHOES
FRONT PARKING LOT
|
1838 W. MAIN STREET
|
SALEM
|
VA, 24153
|
VINTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
|
KROGER PARKING LOT
LAKE DRIVE PLAZA
|
915 HARDY ROAD
|
VINTON
|
VA, 24179
|
BOTETOURT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
|
KROGER
FRONT OF STORE
|
72 KINGSTON DRIVE
|
DALEVILLE
|
VA, 24083
|
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
|
SHAWSVILLE RESCUE SQUAD
|
6620 ROANOKE RD
|
SHAWSVILLE
|
VA, 24162
|
FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
|
FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
WESTLAKE SUBSTATION
|
13245 BOOKER T. WASHINGTON HWY.
|
MONETA
|
VA, 24121
|
CRAIG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
|
MARKET STREET PHARMACY
PARKING LOT
|
317 MARKET ST
|
NEW CASTLE
|
VA, 24127
|
CHRISTIANSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT
|
CVS PHARMACY
PARKING LOT NEAR ENTRANCE
|
550 NORTH FRANKLIN ST
|
CHRISTIANSBURG
|
VA, 24073
|
FLOYD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
|
FLOYD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAIN ENTRANCE
|
100 MAIN STREET
|
FLOYD
|
VA, 24091