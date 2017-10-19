Virginia Museum of Transportation To Offer New Private Railcar Excursions

The Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc. announces a new offering with Amtrak for luxurious private rail car service between Roanoke and Washington, D.C. The private cars will be attached to the rear of the regularly scheduled Amtrak trains offering riders an exclusive opportunity to experience rail service as a first class passenger while raising money for the museum at the same time.

“This is a great way to promote the museum and offer unique travel opportunities in and out of Roanoke,” Virginia Museum of Transportation Director of Excursions Adam Auxier said. “There is a lot of buzz around the return of passenger rail service to this area and offering these trips not only capitalizes on that, but also allows people to experience a rare level of service throughout the trip.”

This first offering will run over the November 10-13th weekend. Only 24 seats are being sold per car which is under the car’s capacity to make a more intimate, valued experience. Passengers will ride on a historic Moonlight Dome Lounge Car featuring a full kitchen, top end meals, beer, and wine and serving staff. Tickets cost $225 each way per person and include all meals, drinks and ticketing fees. The museum is also working with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge to maximize future trips’ potential with possible tie-ins for conferences and events. Proceeds from the trips will be used to help fund maintenance of the 611.

“This is part of the ongoing effort to keep 611 running, it is an expensive locomotive to maintain and operate, and we have to continue to come up with ways to raise money,” Virginia Museum of Transportation Executive Director Bev Fitzpatrick said. “If this offering proves successful we may look at expansion. It doesn’t just have to be between Roanoke and Washington, D.C., we can run anywhere Amtrak goes and all we need is about a two week notice to schedule it. Someone can call us in advance and if the logistics are right we can schedule an entire car just for them.”

This car was a top of the line car at the time including the first use of individual reading lights, piped in music to headrests and even featured aquariums. The car has since been fully refurbished and includes all new interior.

“The quality of service is beyond what you would get on Amtrak,” Auxier said. “There’s a little more space in the dome car and the food and beverage service we offer is service you just can’t get on Amtrak in this region.”

Tickets are being sold as one ways as that gives the customer the most flexibility for their trip. Customers are able to purchase two one ways for a round trip but are also encouraged other means of transportation such as renting a car and driving on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Of the 140 initial tickets available about 50 tickets have been sold so far including sales made in the D.C. market. Full information can be found at FireUp611.org

Roanoke Arrow

November 10 – Leave Washington, D.C. 4:50 p.m. Arrive Roanoke 9:55 p.m.

November 11 – Leave Washington, D.C. 4:35 p.m. Arrive Roanoke 9:33 p.m.

November 12- Leave Washington, D.C. 4:50 p.m. Arrive Roanoke 9:48 p.m.

Potomac Arrow

November 11 – Leave Roanoke 8:40 a.m. Arrive Washington, D.C. 1:35 p.m.

November 12 – Leave Roanoke 8:40 a.m. Arrive Washington, D.C. 1:35 p.m.

November 13, Leave Roanoke 6:19 a.m. Arrive Washington, D.C. 11:20 a.m.