Starr Hill Brewery Announces “Beers With Benefits” Initiative 

Starr Hill Brewery has announced “Beers With Benefits”, a new fundraising initiative with a mission to raise awareness and funds for nonprofit organizations in their home state of Virginia.

Starting January 2018, Starr Hill will partner with a different local charitable group every three months and donate $0.25 for every case of beer sold in Virginia of their top three flagship brands: Northern Lights IPA, Grateful Pale Ale, and The Love Wheat Beer.

“We have been honored to have the support of the local Virginia community since Starr Hill began brewing our first batches in Charlottesville over 18 years ago,” says Duke Fox, Vice President of Sales. “Beers With Benefits is a really unique opportunity for us to give back in a significant way throughout the year to organizations that do so much for the Commonwealth.”

Donations will be based on $0.25 per case equivalents of beer each quarter, including both packaged and draft beer sold across all of Starr Hill’s markets throughout Virginia. Based on 2017 sales of the featured brands, Beers With Benefits is estimated to raise over $25,000 in donations to local charities in 2018. The brewery is now accepting applications for potential partners from Virginia-based non-profits at www.StarrHill.com/Beers-With-Benefits .

Beers With Benefits was born out of the success of Starr Hill Brewery’s Crozet-based Tap Room’s Cheers for Charity program. Since 2015, one dollar for every pint sold at this location has been donated to a different local non-profit organization based in Central Virginia. Previous Cheers for Charity partners include Habitat for Humanity, the Boys & Girls Club, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Alzheimer’s Association, Mended Little Hearts, SPCA and many others.