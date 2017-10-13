VT Research / Brain Tumor Treatment for Dogs May Soon Be Used in Human Patients

John Rossmeisl, professor of neurology and neurosurgery in theDepartment of Small Animal Clinical Sciences and principal investigator on the study, explained that research on dogs with cancer can be a pathway to accelerate drug development for human cancers.

“The dogs are benefiting from this, but eventually this drug is intended to go into humans,” he said.

One dog from the Washington, D.C., area is doing exceptionally well after participating in the trial. Her name is Q Bentley.

“She’s kind of the center of attention in our family. She’s always been very high energy,” Q’s owner Mark Kazmierczak said.

Back in March, Q’s owners, Kazmierczak and Meg Bentley, noticed that Q was unusually whiny and seemed to have forgotten commands she used to know. One day when they were on a walk, Q had a seizure.

“Behavioral changes can be extremely subtle and the owners are the best people to detect those,” Rossmeisl said. “Behavioral changes are the second-most common clinical sign of brain tumors in dogs. Seizures [are the first].”

Q’s parents first went to their primary care veterinarian, who then sent Q to a neurologist at Bush Veterinary Neurological Services (BVNS) in Rockville, Maryland. Q was diagnosed with a glioma brain tumor, with a probable survival of only a few months.

“If a dog with a glioma receives no specific treatment for that tumor, the average survival is about two-and-a-half months,” Rossmeisl said. “Unfortunately, these tumors are aggressive and they almost universally come back, even after treatment.”

The same day that Q was diagnosed with the tumor, Daniel Cuff, of BVNS, told Bentley and Kazmierczak about the clinical trial at Virginia Tech.