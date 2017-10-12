Virginia Western Welcomes Visitors to Roanoke With New Downtown Sign

Vintage postcard-style sign will be a new downtown landmark at RAMP business accelerator

Virginia Western Community College, with support from the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation and a Downtown Roanoke, Inc. grant, is installing a new sign on the RAMP business accelerator that will welcome visitors to the area for years to come. The sign, which is in the style of a vintage “Greetings from Roanoke” postcard, is destined to become a prime photo opportunity for people traveling Jefferson Street.

The new sign will be on the south side of the RAMP building at 709 S. Jefferson Street in downtown Roanoke. Virginia Western, along with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council and the City of Roanoke, are supporters of the regional business accelerator, which helps entrepreneurs scale up their companies to drive the future of the local economy.

“We are thrilled to add another public art landmark to downtown Roanoke as the region continues to attract visitors and talented businesspeople. RAMP is the perfect location as it is home to some of the best and brightest we have to offer,” said Josh Meyer, Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications at Virginia Western. “We believe the community will enjoy this sign and appreciate the beautiful design work of Joe Collins as much as we do at Virginia Western.”

Collins is a graphic artist in Virginia Western’s marketing office. He said he incorporated bright colors to represent the vibrancy of the Roanoke Region.

Roanoke joins the growing trend of cities that have a downtown vintage-postcard mural for visitors and locals to enjoy. Cities such as Chicago; Austin, Texas; Knoxville, Tenn.; San Diego; Orlando, Fla. and more have their own “Greetings from” murals.

Virginia Western received a $1,000 Downtown Beautification Grant from Downtown Roanoke, Inc. to help fund the sign. “The goal of our grant program is to further stimulate storefront and business beautification efforts throughout downtown. This project is a creative use of our program and we’re excited to see this artwork come to life,” said Tina Workman President/CEO of Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Roanoke-based sign and display company, The Sign Factory, installed the sign.

For more information about RAMP, visit: www.ramprb.tech. For more information about Downtown Roanoke, Inc., visit: www.downtownroanoke.org.